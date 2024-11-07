Wealth Architects LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.