Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG stock opened at $515.55 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $525.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.