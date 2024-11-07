Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,086 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 29.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,934 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $194.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.13.

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.