Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,752 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,213,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,008,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $493.64 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.90 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of -248.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.81 and a 200-day moving average of $466.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

