Washington Trust Bank Sells 10,429 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in WaFd were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WaFd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,106. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

