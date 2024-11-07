Washington Trust Bank Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.08. 31,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,435. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.56.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

