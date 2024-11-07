Washington Trust Bank Purchases 326 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.74. 2,124,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,482. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

