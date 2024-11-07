Washington Trust Bank Has $6.86 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.73. 105,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,200. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

