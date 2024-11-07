Washington Trust Bank Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $566.86. 3,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,315. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.59 and a 12 month high of $579.10.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
