Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,775,073.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $618.56 million, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.71. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 28.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

