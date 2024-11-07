Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.