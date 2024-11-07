Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,754 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

