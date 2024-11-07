Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,084,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $21,614,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $422.85 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.19 and a 12 month high of $424.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.48.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

