Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

ETHO stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

