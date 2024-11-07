Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 90,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.