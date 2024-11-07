Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

FTCS opened at $91.83 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.