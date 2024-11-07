Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NULV opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

