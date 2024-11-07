Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,585,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

