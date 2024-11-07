Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26,208.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FEMB opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

