Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,028,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

