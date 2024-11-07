Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Wajax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on Wajax and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$20.44 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The company has a market cap of C$456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.03.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$568.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.4850136 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

