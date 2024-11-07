Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 435,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,360. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

