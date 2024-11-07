Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 352,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

