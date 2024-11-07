Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

