Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
