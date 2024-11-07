Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 26,995 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,723,000 after buying an additional 444,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after buying an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,922,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 222,211 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

