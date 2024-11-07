Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.86 and last traded at $110.58. Approximately 1,420,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,238,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

