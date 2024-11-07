Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VERX. Baird R W raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 414.67, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,967,612.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,654.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,144,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,967,612.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock valued at $64,039,589. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex by 24.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

