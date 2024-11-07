Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $836,477.17 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and $836,477.17 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00036923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,651,184,815 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

