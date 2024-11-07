Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Decreased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VBK opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.92 and a 1-year high of $284.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

