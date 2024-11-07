Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

