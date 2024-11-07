Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 110,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,503. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.