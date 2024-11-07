Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 110,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,503. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.