Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 23,114 shares.The stock last traded at $264.93 and had previously closed at $262.94.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
