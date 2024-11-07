Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 23,114 shares.The stock last traded at $264.93 and had previously closed at $262.94.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

