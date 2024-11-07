Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.