Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.18. 316,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,543. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $132.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.