Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22,709.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $282.59 and a 1 year high of $404.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

