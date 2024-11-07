VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 266,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 143,723 shares.The stock last traded at $89.81 and had previously closed at $90.75.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,104.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

