VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

