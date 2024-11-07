VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

