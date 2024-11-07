VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOGFree Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

(Free Report)

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.