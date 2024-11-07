VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

