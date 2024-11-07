Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $345.18 and last traded at $342.41, with a volume of 11311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.95 and its 200-day moving average is $274.90.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,878,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 307,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

