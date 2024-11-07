Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $516.65. 142,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,602. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.30 and its 200-day moving average is $450.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $525.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.