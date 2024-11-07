Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $681.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,849. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.89. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $504.66 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

