Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zscaler by 7.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Zscaler by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.73.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.97. 56,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.56 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

