Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $499.39. The stock had a trading volume of 397,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

