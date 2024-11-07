Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

NYSE VLO opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

