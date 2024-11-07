Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE VLO opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11,318.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after buying an additional 1,066,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,517,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

