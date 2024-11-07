V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. V2X had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.200 EPS.
V2X Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVX traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 38,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,264. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 245.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on VVX
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.