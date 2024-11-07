US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

