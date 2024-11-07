US Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

